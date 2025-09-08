Prince Harry visits grandma Queen Elizabeth's grave on death anniversary

Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex, paid a private visit to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II 's death. He laid a wreath at the grave of his grandmother, who died aged 96 on September 8, 2022. The Queen was buried next to her husband Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle after a state funeral and committal service.

Charity engagement Prince Harry to attend WellChild Awards Prince Harry's visit to the UK comes ahead of his attendance at the WellChild Awards. The charity, which he has supported since 2007, celebrates young people living with serious health challenges and honors their caregivers. During the event, Prince Harry will deliver a speech and present an award.

Family dynamics Hopes for Harry-Charles reunion Prince Harry's visit has sparked speculation of a possible reunion with his father, King Charles III. The two have not met in person since February 2024 due to ongoing estrangement and legal battles over security arrangements in the UK. Despite these tensions, Prince Harry has expressed a desire for reconciliation with his family.