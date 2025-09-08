Haryana man killed in US for objecting to public urination 

A 26-year-old man from Brah Kalan, Jind district of Haryana , India, was shot dead on Saturday night in Los Angeles, California , after he confronted a local man for urinating on the roadside near his workplace. The victim has been identified as Kapil. He was working as a security guard at a store in Los Angeles.

Incident details Verbal argument escalated into fatal shooting After Kapil objected to the public urination, a verbal argument broke out between him and the local man. The situation soon escalated, leading the latter to pull out a gun and shoot Kapil on the spot. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Family's grief Family's dreams shattered The news of Kapil's death has left his family shattered. His uncle, Ramesh Kumar, who runs a tractor agency in Pillu Khera, Jind district, said they were informed about the incident by US police officials. "Our dreams were shattered. He had applied for a green card and we were expecting his bright future," Ramesh was quoted as saying by HT. Kapil's post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday, after which his body will be repatriated to India.