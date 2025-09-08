Haryana man killed in US for objecting to public urination
What's the story
A 26-year-old man from Brah Kalan, Jind district of Haryana, India, was shot dead on Saturday night in Los Angeles, California, after he confronted a local man for urinating on the roadside near his workplace. The victim has been identified as Kapil. He was working as a security guard at a store in Los Angeles.
Incident details
Verbal argument escalated into fatal shooting
After Kapil objected to the public urination, a verbal argument broke out between him and the local man. The situation soon escalated, leading the latter to pull out a gun and shoot Kapil on the spot. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Family's grief
Family's dreams shattered
The news of Kapil's death has left his family shattered. His uncle, Ramesh Kumar, who runs a tractor agency in Pillu Khera, Jind district, said they were informed about the incident by US police officials. "Our dreams were shattered. He had applied for a green card and we were expecting his bright future," Ramesh was quoted as saying by HT. Kapil's post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday, after which his body will be repatriated to India.
Repatriation plans
Kapil had illegally migrated to the US in 2022
The family is expected to pay ₹15 lakh for the return of Kapil's body. Village sarpanch Suresh Gautam has promised to help the family approach local authorities for assistance in this matter. Notably, Kapil had illegally migrated to the US in 2022 via the "donkey route," a treacherous journey from Panama through jungles and over the Mexico border wall. His family paid an agent ₹45 lakh for this journey.