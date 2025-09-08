French PM faces the axe as lawmakers prepare confidence vote 

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is facing a confidence vote on Monday, with his minority government likely to fall. The vote comes after Bayrou's failure to convince rivals to back his 2026 budget, which includes €44 billion in cuts. The budget aims to reduce France 's deficit from 5.8% of GDP in 2024 to 4.6% by 2026, still above EU limits.

Budget backlash Proposed budget cuts face backlash from multiple parties Bayrou's proposed budget cuts have drawn criticism from both left- and right-wing parties, including the New Popular Front alliance and the National Rally. They have said they will not support Bayrou's government following extensive arguments over the budget and proposed spending cutbacks, tax increases, and a projected freeze on public spending. A proposal to cut two public holidays was also unpopular. Arthur Delaporte of the Socialist Party said they couldn't support a "blind" confidence vote due to excessive budget cuts.

Political crossroads Urgent moment for France, says Bayrou Bayrou has called the confidence vote a "grave and urgent" moment for France. If he loses, President Emmanuel Macron will have to appoint his fifth prime minister in under two years. This political instability follows a snap parliamentary election last year that deepened divisions instead of clarifying power dynamics. Jean Claude Trichet, former Bank of France governor, said Paris is facing "the combination of a difficult situation in terms of fiscal balance and a very difficult situation politically."