French PM faces the axe as lawmakers prepare confidence vote
What's the story
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is facing a confidence vote on Monday, with his minority government likely to fall. The vote comes after Bayrou's failure to convince rivals to back his 2026 budget, which includes €44 billion in cuts. The budget aims to reduce France's deficit from 5.8% of GDP in 2024 to 4.6% by 2026, still above EU limits.
Budget backlash
Proposed budget cuts face backlash from multiple parties
Bayrou's proposed budget cuts have drawn criticism from both left- and right-wing parties, including the New Popular Front alliance and the National Rally. They have said they will not support Bayrou's government following extensive arguments over the budget and proposed spending cutbacks, tax increases, and a projected freeze on public spending. A proposal to cut two public holidays was also unpopular. Arthur Delaporte of the Socialist Party said they couldn't support a "blind" confidence vote due to excessive budget cuts.
Political crossroads
Urgent moment for France, says Bayrou
Bayrou has called the confidence vote a "grave and urgent" moment for France. If he loses, President Emmanuel Macron will have to appoint his fifth prime minister in under two years. This political instability follows a snap parliamentary election last year that deepened divisions instead of clarifying power dynamics. Jean Claude Trichet, former Bank of France governor, said Paris is facing "the combination of a difficult situation in terms of fiscal balance and a very difficult situation politically."
Election
Macron called a snap parliamentary election last year
As head of state with power on foreign policy and national security, the president picks a prime minister to handle domestic matters. However, after Macron called a snap parliamentary election last year, the National Assembly was divided into three blocs—left, center, and far right—with no absolute majority, resulting in political deadlock and budget disagreements. This means that a new prime minister is not guaranteed to avoid a similar swift removal.