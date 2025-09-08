British student jailed for life in Dubai for carrying drugs

A 23-year-old British law student, Mia O'Brien, has been sentenced to life in prison in Dubai after being convicted of drug possession. O'Brien was arrested in October last year when authorities allegedly found 50gm of cocaine on her. Her family has described the incident as a "very stupid mistake," and she is now facing the consequences of the UAE's strict anti-drug laws.

Conviction details O'Brien was fined and jailed O'Brien was convicted on July 25 after a one-day hearing in Arabic, despite pleading not guilty to intent to supply drugs. She was fined £1,00,000 (around ₹1 crore) and is now serving her sentence at Dubai Central Prison with six other inmates. Her mother, Danielle McKenna, has not seen her daughter since October and described her as "absolutely devastated."

Support efforts GoFundMe page was removed for flouting guidelines McKenna has launched a Facebook fundraising campaign to cover travel expenses and legal fees for her daughter's case. However, a GoFundMe page was removed for violating platform rules. The UK Foreign Office also warns travelers about the UAE's strict penalties for drug offenses, including life sentences for trafficking, possession, and intent to supply.