Massive GenZ protest in Nepal over social-media ban; 14 killed 

A massive protest led by Generation Z has erupted in Kathmandu , Nepal , against corruption and the government's recent social media platform ban. The unrest started online and spilled onto the streets on Monday, with protesters clashing with police near Parliament. Some even entered the Parliament compound. As the situation escalated, security forces used water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets against demonstrators throwing tree branches and water bottles. Fourteen people have died, and over 100 have been injured in the clashes.

Protest escalation Protesters breach police barricades, enter Parliament compound The demonstration was sparked by a September 4 decision of the government to block 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and YouTube, for not registering with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. The ministry said it had given the companies seven days to register following a court ruling, but all missed the deadline. Only five companies, including TikTok, complied with the order and were not banned.

Ban The ban caused chaos The nearly complete ban caused chaos over the weekend, affecting businesses and Nepal's critical tourism industry, which relies heavily on social media to market, reach, and connect with clients both domestically and internationally. On Sunday, scores of journalists gathered in Kathmandu to protest the prohibitions, holding posters that read "no shutdown of social networks, no silencing of voices," "freedom of expression is our right," and "democracy hacked, authoritarianism back."

Protester sentiments Protest against economic inequality, corruption Protesters expressed their anger over corruption and economic inequality in Nepal. Student Yujan Rajbhandari said they were protesting against institutionalized corruption, while Ikshama Tumrok criticized the government's "authoritarian attitude." Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has defended the ban, saying, "Any attempt to undermine the nation can never be tolerated." He stressed that national independence is more important than individual job losses.

Twitter Post Visuals of the clash #WATCH | Nepal: Thousands of people protest in Kathmandu against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites, leading to clashes between police and protesters. pic.twitter.com/klrP1HRJQd — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

Action Curfew imposed In response to the unrest, the Kathmandu District Administration Office has extended the curfew, which was initially enforced in the capital's Baneshwar region. The new limitations now cover many high-security zones, including the President's mansion (Shital Niwas), the Vice-President's residence in Lainchaur, Maharajgunj, all sides of Singha Durbar, the prime minister's residence in Baluwatar, and surrounding regions. The curfew would be in effect from 12:30 PM to 10:00 PM (local time).