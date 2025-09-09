Volvo slashes ICE car prices by ₹7L in India

Price cuts

Price cuts on XC60 and XC90 models

The price cuts announced by Volvo Car India are quite significant. The refreshed XC60, for instance, now costs ₹67.1 lakh after a price cut of nearly ₹4.8 lakh. Meanwhile, the Volvo XC90 has seen an even bigger reduction in its price, down by ₹6.9 lakh to ₹96.97 lakh. It is worth noting that electric Volvos won't be getting any price cuts.