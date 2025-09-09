Volvo slashes ICE car prices by ₹7L in India
What's the story
Volvo has announced a major price cut on its petrol and diesel models in India, effective from September 22. The reduction comes as a result of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalization approved by the GST Council. The latest tax structure replaces multiple higher tax slabs with a simpler system, allowing firms like Volvo to pass on direct benefits to customers.
Price cuts
Price cuts on XC60 and XC90 models
The price cuts announced by Volvo Car India are quite significant. The refreshed XC60, for instance, now costs ₹67.1 lakh after a price cut of nearly ₹4.8 lakh. Meanwhile, the Volvo XC90 has seen an even bigger reduction in its price, down by ₹6.9 lakh to ₹96.97 lakh. It is worth noting that electric Volvos won't be getting any price cuts.
New scheme
'Double Festive Delight' scheme launched
Along with the revised prices, Volvo has also launched a new scheme called 'Double Festive Delight.' The initiative combines GST benefits with additional festive discounts. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India, said that the step is aimed at making luxury mobility more accessible and also reinforcing confidence in the growth of this segment in India.