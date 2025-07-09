Delhi to close meat shops along Kanwar Yatra route

Expect changes in what's open—and maybe some extra traffic

The closure is about balancing faith and public order during a major event that brings huge crowds onto Delhi's streets.

Mishra pointed out that many meat shops operate without proper licenses and said, "We will ensure all these illegal meat shops are closed during the Kanwar Yatra."

Political leaders have backed the decision, with some even suggesting a temporary ban on liquor sales along yatra routes to help maintain harmony.

For young people living or working in Delhi, expect changes in what's open—and maybe some extra traffic—while the city hosts this massive spiritual journey.