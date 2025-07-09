Next Article
Bengaluru braces for 4-Day power outage due to road works
Heads up if you're in Nellikatte, Mathighatta, or Todaranalu: there's a planned power outage from July 9 to 12.
BESCOM is cutting electricity so they can move poles for roadwork on the Mathighatta-Lingadahalli route—part of safety and upgrade efforts.
Prepare for the blackout
A four-day blackout will definitely shake up daily routines—likely affecting phone charging, online classes, and even basic essentials.
BESCOM has put out updates on their website and socials, reminding everyone that this information is crucial for residents in the affected areas.
If you live nearby, it's smart to prep ahead so things go as smoothly as possible.