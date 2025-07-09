Modi highlights India's role in Namibia's freedom struggle
Namibia just made history by becoming the first African nation to adopt India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) tech.
Announced by PM Modi during his speech in Namibia's Parliament, this move is set to make money transfers faster and more accessible for everyone in Namibia.
Modi also took a moment to highlight India's long-standing support for Namibia's independence.
More on the story
This is a big leap for digital payments in Africa and shows how global tech partnerships can open new doors.
Beyond boosting trade—already $654 million between the two countries—India and Namibia are teaming up on everything from digital innovation to wildlife conservation (think: cheetahs returning to India with Namibia's help).
Plus, Modi received Namibia's highest civilian honor during his visit, underlining how strong these ties have become.