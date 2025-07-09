Next Article
Tragic death by stray dogs in Gujarat's Surat village
In a heartbreaking incident from Surat's Jodwan village, 41-year-old Seemaben Sunderbhai Vasava lost her life after being attacked by stray dogs early Tuesday morning.
She had gone to a nearby field, and when she didn't return, her husband searched for her—only to find her body later that day, surrounded by barking dogs and with serious bite injuries.
Case registered as accidental death
Police have registered the case as an accidental death and are still investigating what happened.
The Vasava family, who recently built a new house near their ancestral home, received Seemaben's body after a post-mortem for the last rites.
The tragedy has left the local community shaken and highlights ongoing concerns about stray dog safety in rural areas.