Tragic death by stray dogs in Gujarat's Surat village India Jul 09, 2025

In a heartbreaking incident from Surat's Jodwan village, 41-year-old Seemaben Sunderbhai Vasava lost her life after being attacked by stray dogs early Tuesday morning.

She had gone to a nearby field, and when she didn't return, her husband searched for her—only to find her body later that day, surrounded by barking dogs and with serious bite injuries.