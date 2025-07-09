Next Article
Mumbai, Kolkata severely impacted by Bharat Bandh strike
On Wednesday, over 25 crore workers joined the Bharat Bandh—a huge nationwide strike led by trade unions and farmer groups protesting recent government policies they see as favoring corporations over workers.
The strike slowed down banking, public transport, mining, and services in cities like Mumbai and Kolkata.
Major labor protest against new labor laws
This was one of India's biggest labor protests in years, sparked by new labor laws that unions say weaken worker protections and push privatization.
While hospitals and police stayed open, daily life took a hit for many—especially with busses off the roads and banks running at low capacity.
The protest highlights growing worries about job security and unemployment among young people across the country.