Manoj Bajpayee says he's 'not skilled enough for slapstick comedy'

Manoj Bajpayee , currently starring in the newly released crime-comedy Inspector Zende , admitted that he doesn't think he's capable of performing slapstick comedy. The actor told Times of India he prefers situational comedies like Angoor and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. "I personally like to be in a situational comedy script. I am not skilled enough to do a slapstick comedy." "I feel very uncomfortable dealing with it."

Preference 'I haven't even seen much of slapstick comedies' Bajpayee further said, "I haven't even seen much of slapstick comedies." "I have enjoyed watching comedy films like Angoor and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro." "These are all situational comedies and are my favorite films and this is exactly the genre that I would like to associate myself with rather than doing a slapstick comedy."

Career The plot of 'Inspector Zende' Speaking about using humor to tell a serious story, he said, "The situation is that five policemen are tasked with capturing an international criminal, with many countries in the world pursuing him." But the comedy begins when the audience realizes that the people trusted with arresting the criminal lack the skills to actually catch him. In addition to Inspector Zende, Bajpayee is also filming the horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot.