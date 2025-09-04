Meet man behind 'Inspector Zende': Cop who nabbed Sobhraj twice

The upcoming Netflix film Inspector Zende , starring Manoj Bajpayee , is inspired by the real-life story of Madhukar Bapurao Zende. A former Mumbai Police officer, Zende is known for capturing notorious criminal Charles Sobhraj not once but twice. The movie, written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, will premiere on Friday, September 5, 2025. Before that, let's meet the real-life hero.

First arrest First encounter with Sobhraj in 1971 In a recent interview with Awaara Musafir, Zende recalled his first encounter with Sobhraj in 1971. The criminal had booked himself into the Taj Hotel while his associates stayed in other hotels across Mumbai. Zende and his team kept a watch outside the Taj for days before finally spotting Sobhraj dressed in a suit. They arrested him and found he was carrying a weapon and hotel receipts that led them to the other gang members. He was "planning something big."

Second arrest The 2nd encounter after Sobhraj escaped from jail Despite the arrest, Sobhraj later escaped from Delhi's Tihar Jail by drugging officers with sweets on his birthday. Later, when news broke that he had returned to India, Zende was assigned to handle the case again. He was sent to Goa with a small team and budget. There, they tracked him by pretending to search for a missing brother who owned a motorbike similar to Sobhraj's.

Capture The cops didn't even have handcuffs with them Zende and his team eventually found Sobhraj at a cafe, disguised in a cap and carrying a duffel bag. Knowing that Sobhraj was most likely armed and knew him, Zende acted swiftly. "I grabbed him and shouted, 'Charles!' My colleague seized his bag and took out the revolver. But we had no handcuffs, so we asked the cafe staff for ropes and tied him up."

Legacy After capturing a criminal, Zende became a star himself Zende's brave actions earned him national recognition. He met figures like Rajiv Gandhi and film legend Dilip Kumar, and was even featured in an Amul ad. Singer Lata Mangeshkar invited him home to congratulate him. He is famously the first officer to win a Police Medal for Meritorious Service and a President's Medal for Distinguished Service in successive years. Zende served in the Mumbai Police from 1959 to 1996.