Tusshar Kapoor joins Prakash Jha's 'Janadesh': All we know
What's the story
Actor Tusshar Kapoor is set to appear in a new political thriller titled Janadesh. The film is directed by Prakash Jha and features an ensemble cast. Speaking about the project, Kapoor told Hindustan Times that it was a surprise opportunity that "came out of the blue, almost like a sign from the universe." No other cast or release date details are out. But here's more about Kapoor's character.
Role transition
A welcome change for Kapoor
Kapoor, who has mostly been associated with comedic and light-hearted roles, sees Janadesh as a welcome change. He said, "It wasn't a conscious decision to break away from any image. I had been wanting to do a political thriller, especially with someone like Prakash Jha ji." "I deeply admire his work and I feel fortunate to be getting this opportunity to explore a new space as an actor."
Role preparation
Mini-workshops with Jha to prepare for role
Kapoor has been preparing for his role in Janadesh by attending mini-workshops with Jha. He said, "Prakash ji and I have been meeting for mini-workshops to delve into the character understanding how he sees me in the role and what he expects me to bring to it." The actor also clarified that his character is not based on any real-life person but is inspired by real people and true incidents.
Previous work
'Janadesh' is about understanding democracy'
Kapoor's last film was Kapkapiii. Meanwhile, Janadesh has been in the making for a long time. Last year, speaking about the project, Jha had said, "Janadesh is not a political film." "Janadesh is about understanding democracy. If I start from this point, that I want to tell a story about democracy, then I will not be able to find it. But there will be stories which will bring out what has really happened to democracy."