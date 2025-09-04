Tusshar Kapoor joins Prakash Jha's 'Janadesh': All we know

Actor Tusshar Kapoor is set to appear in a new political thriller titled Janadesh. The film is directed by Prakash Jha and features an ensemble cast. Speaking about the project, Kapoor told Hindustan Times that it was a surprise opportunity that "came out of the blue, almost like a sign from the universe." No other cast or release date details are out. But here's more about Kapoor's character.

Role transition A welcome change for Kapoor Kapoor, who has mostly been associated with comedic and light-hearted roles, sees Janadesh as a welcome change. He said, "It wasn't a conscious decision to break away from any image. I had been wanting to do a political thriller, especially with someone like Prakash Jha ji." "I deeply admire his work and I feel fortunate to be getting this opportunity to explore a new space as an actor."

Role preparation Mini-workshops with Jha to prepare for role Kapoor has been preparing for his role in Janadesh by attending mini-workshops with Jha. He said, "Prakash ji and I have been meeting for mini-workshops to delve into the character understanding how he sees me in the role and what he expects me to bring to it." The actor also clarified that his character is not based on any real-life person but is inspired by real people and true incidents.