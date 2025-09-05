'Inspector Zende' review: Manoj Bajpayee's brilliance saves Netflix thriller-comedy 

Inspector Zende, now on Netflix , is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Om Raut and Jay Shewakramani. Manoj Bajpayee is at home in this comic crime-thriller, playing Inspector Madhukar Zende , who nabbed the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj twice. Also featuring Jim Sarbh , Sachin Khedekar, and Bhalchandra Kadam, Inspector Zende is narratively thin but works largely due to Bajpayee's charm.

Plot Follows the cat-and-mouse chase between Inspector Zende and Carl Bhojraj After Carl Bhojraj (the central antagonist inspired by Sobhraj and played by Sarbh) flees prison, Inspector Zende is entrusted with catching him. He had already captured him once, several years ago, thus making him the best man for this dangerous job. Zende's quest for Bhojraj takes him and his team to Goa, where they comb the city to capture him before time runs out.

#1 What works: A Bajpayee show through and through Inspector Zende is one of those projects where an actor single-handedly saves the project from crashing. Right from the get-go, Bajpayee (who's still somewhat underutilized in comedy), is in his The Family Man zone, doling out jokes after one another. As a courageous, self-assured man who makes no show of his bravery, Bajpayee is instantly believable and always convincing.

#2 His camaraderie with supporting actors shines through Inspector Zende also remains watchable due to the effortless rapport between Bajpayee and the supporting artists, such as Harish Dudhade and Nitin Bhajan, among others. We also get brief yet important glimpses into Zende's personal life; he's a well-respected man in his locality, doesn't shy away from household chores, and often credits his wife for his success. Such scenes help ground the character.

#3 Doesn't take itself too seriously Perhaps the best part about Inspector Zende is its self-awareness about its goofy, quirky zone and dominant comedic tone. The background music, the close-up shots, the dramatic scenes, everything is a part of the film's design. Additionally, the jokes, peppered evenly throughout the film, combined with its fast-paced approach, make Inspector Zende a light-hearted, fun watch.

#4 What doesn't work: The plot could have been tighter Inspector Zende doesn't have a lot to show for its dramatic strengths, and the narrative is paper-thin. Some jokes overstay their welcome, the screenplay can feel overstretched, and the film's complete reliance on Bajpayee's brilliance and experience is visible in every frame. Had it not been for Bajpayee and his wealth of experience, Inspector Zende might have ended up as a laborious watch.

#5 The film doesn't do justice to Sarbh Another problem is the criminally brief screentime allotted to Sarbh. As the central antagonist, he should have had a lot more meaty, significant scenes, but Mandlekar is content with letting him lurk in the shadows. This is a disappointing call because, eventually, Bhojraj comes across as an enigma, and everything we know about him, we know through Zende. Nothing more, nothing less.