Aditya Narayan to host 'Rise & Fall': What is it
Aditya Narayan—known for his singing, acting, and hosting—has joined the new reality show "Rise & Fall," hosted by Ashneer Grover.
Launching September 6 on Amazon MX Player, the show throws 15 celebrities into a game where some live it up in a penthouse as Rulers while others tough it out in a basement as Workers.
Aditya on joining the show
Sharing his excitement, Aditya said, "I've spent my life entertaining people on screen and on stage — but Rise & Fall is a completely different ballgame. Here, there are no scripts, no rehearsals, just raw reality. Stepping into this world of luxury in a suit feels great, but I know tables can turn any second. I'm here to enjoy, compete, and maybe surprise a few people along the way."
Other contestants in the show
"Rise & Fall" is all about shifting alliances and daily challenges that shake up who's on top.
Alongside Aditya, you'll spot familiar faces like Arjun Bijlani, Aahana S Kumra, and Dhanashree Verma competing to outplay each other in this intense survival setup.