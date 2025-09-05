Explainer: The real-life haunting behind 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'

The Conjuring: Last Rites , the latest installment in the popular horror franchise, is inspired by one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's most famous cases, the haunting of the Smurl family. This case has been a topic of debate among skeptics due to its intensity and shocking claims. The story dates back to 1973 when Jack and Janet Smurl moved into a duplex in Pennsylvania after losing their home to Hurricane Agnes flooding.

Haunting timeline What happened at the Smurl house? For five years, the Smurl family lived a peaceful life in their new home until 1985, when strange occurrences began. These included tools disappearing, electrical problems, and a foul smell of sulfur and rot filling the house. However, things took a violent turn when a hanging light crashed onto one of the children, injuring her. Over the next year, they reported even darker activities, including their dog being thrown against a wall and their daughters being pushed down the stairs.

Investigation details The Warrens got involved in the case The Smurl family sought help from the Catholic Church, but despite several priests blessing their house, nothing changed. This prompted them to reach out to Ed and Lorraine Warren, who came along with their psychic assistant, Rosemary Frueh. The Warrens concluded that the home was haunted by four entities, with a demon manipulating the other three to torment the Smurl family. They claimed to have recorded audio tapes, witnessed sudden temperature drops, and found threatening messages written on mirrors.

Case controversy Was it really a haunting? Despite the Warrens's findings, not everyone was convinced. Some pointed to Jack's 1983 brain surgery as a possible reason for his altered judgment. Other investigators found nothing unusual in the house, and psychologists suggested stress, health issues, or family tensions could explain it all. The Catholic Church also distanced itself from the case, stating priests hadn't seen anything out of the ordinary.