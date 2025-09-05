What's happening with 'Su from So' OTT release?
What's the story
The makers of the much-anticipated Kannada supernatural comedy, Su From So, have reportedly delayed its OTT release. The film, which was initially scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on Friday, September 5, has yet to be released. According to a report, the digital and satellite rights of the film were sold for around ₹5.5 crore plus GST. This has left fans disappointed and confused as they took to social media platforms to express their concerns and frustrations over the delay.
Fan reactions
Netizens have been expressing their disappointment over the delay in the OTT release of Su From So. One user tweeted, "Su From So not up on Hotstar yet. Why?" Another fan questioned, "Su From So was supposed to be out on Hotstar today, right?" Earlier, on Tuesday, a reply from the customer support handle of JioHotstar had assured an X user that the film would soon make its way to the platform.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Su from So'
Su From So, released on July 25, 2025, revolves around Ashoka, a young man who falls in love with Sulochana, the spirit that possesses him. As a series of comedic supernatural events unfold in his village, the villagers must band together to rid themselves of the ghost once and for all. The film stars Shaneel Gautham, Prakash Thuminad, and Sandhya Arakere, among others.