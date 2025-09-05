Next Article
Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' out on OTT: Where to watch
Rajkummar Rao's latest film "Maalik" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Set in 1980s Allahabad, it follows Deepak, a farmer's son who rises to become a notorious gangster.
The movie stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Saurabh Shukla alongside Rao.
'Maalik' on Amazon Prime Video
Rao's performance is getting some love, but reviews are mixed overall—critics found the story predictable and felt the long runtime dragged things out with too many character arcs.
Still, the film ends on a cliffhanger that hints at a possible sequel down the line.