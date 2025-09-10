AirPods Pro 3's best feature is coming to older earbuds

Compatibility

How Live Translation works

The Live Translation feature works by automatically translating a detected language once activated. The activation gesture is a simple pinch on both stems at the same time. However, this advanced feature won't work on your AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 if your iPhone is old. It specifically requires an iPhone capable of running Apple Intelligence and updated to iOS 26, which means users will need at least an iPhone 15 Pro or newer for it to work seamlessly.