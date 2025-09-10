AirPods Pro 3's best feature is coming to older earbuds
What's the story
Apple has just announced its latest AirPods Pro 3, featuring a revised design and new capabilities, including Live Translation. Now, the company is bringing this innovative feature to some of its current and older AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4. The update is made possible by the H2 processor in these devices. However, users will need an iPhone running Apple Intelligence and updated to iOS 26 for this feature to work.
Compatibility
How Live Translation works
The Live Translation feature works by automatically translating a detected language once activated. The activation gesture is a simple pinch on both stems at the same time. However, this advanced feature won't work on your AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 if your iPhone is old. It specifically requires an iPhone capable of running Apple Intelligence and updated to iOS 26, which means users will need at least an iPhone 15 Pro or newer for it to work seamlessly.
Language availability
Language support and iOS 26 release date
At launch, the Live Translation feature will support a limited number of languages. These include English (US, UK), French (France), Spanish (Spain), German, and Portuguese (Brazil). However, it's worth noting that some languages won't be available in the EU region for now. The iOS 26 update with this feature will be released on September 15.