TCL's Verizon tablet brings E Ink-like display to the masses Technology Sep 10, 2025

A new leak reveals the Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G, an 8-inch tablet for Verizon that stands out with its special display.

You can switch between full color and E Ink-like monochrome modes—nice if you want less eye strain while reading or browsing.

The goal? Make this cool, comfortable screen tech available at a Verizon-friendly price with the potential for mainstream adoption.