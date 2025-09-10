Next Article
TCL's Verizon tablet brings E Ink-like display to the masses
A new leak reveals the Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G, an 8-inch tablet for Verizon that stands out with its special display.
You can switch between full color and E Ink-like monochrome modes—nice if you want less eye strain while reading or browsing.
The goal? Make this cool, comfortable screen tech available at a Verizon-friendly price with the potential for mainstream adoption.
Design of the tablet
The tablet keeps things simple and practical: thin side bezels, stereo speakers, USB-C charging, a headphone jack, and a handy button to toggle display modes.
TCL is betting that by keeping costs low but tech interesting, more people will try out their NXTPAPER screens—usually only seen on bigger devices.