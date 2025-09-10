China's human brain-inspired AI model achieves breakthrough speed
What's the story
A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) system, called 'SpikingBrain 1.0.' The model mimics human brain activity by selectively firing only the necessary neurons. Unlike ChatGPT and other mainstream AI tools that activate the entire network, it responds selectively to inputs, conserving energy and accelerating response times. This unique approach saves power and speeds up response time significantly.
Performance
Model can learn from a fraction of the training data
SpikingBrain 1.0 is not just energy efficient, but also super fast. The model can learn from a fraction of the training data—less than 2% of what conventional systems need. Even with long text processing, it remains fast and efficient. In some cases, it has been found to be up to 100 times faster than traditional models, according to a non-peer-reviewed technical paper posted on arXiv.
Independence
Model runs entirely on China's homegrown AI ecosystem
Unlike other AI models that rely on NVIDIA's powerful GPU hardware, SpikingBrain 1.0 runs entirely on China's homegrown AI ecosystem. It is powered by the MetaX chip platform, making it strategically important as the US tightens export controls on advanced AI chips. This independence from foreign technology further highlights the potential of this groundbreaking model in the global AI landscape.