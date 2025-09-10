China's human brain-inspired AI model achieves breakthrough speed

Performance

Model can learn from a fraction of the training data

SpikingBrain 1.0 is not just energy efficient, but also super fast. The model can learn from a fraction of the training data—less than 2% of what conventional systems need. Even with long text processing, it remains fast and efficient. In some cases, it has been found to be up to 100 times faster than traditional models, according to a non-peer-reviewed technical paper posted on arXiv.