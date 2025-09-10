AegisAI raises $13 million to combat AI-driven email threats
AegisAI, started by former Google Safe Browsing and reCAPTCHA executive Cy Khormaee and former Safe Browsing team member Ryan Luo, just landed $13 million in seed funding from Accel and Foundation Capital.
Their goal? To block AI-powered phishing, malware, and business email compromise threats before they hit your inbox.
Their AI scans every email component in real-time
AegisAI uses real-time AI agents to scan everything in an email—links, attachments, metadata, even behavior—without relying on rigid rules.
It plugs into Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 in under five minutes via API.
The team says their tech cuts false alarms by up to 90% and keeps up with new scam tactics as they appear.
The seed funding will help them enhance their tech
With a small crew of six and three paying customers (including Lokker and Mesh Connect in the US/Europe), AegisAI plans to use this fresh funding to boost its tech and expand its reach as cyber threats keep evolving.