Spotify finally rolls out lossless audio streaming to all users

Lossless audio streaming on supported devices

The upgrade starts this week in Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the US, and the UK, with more than 50 markets getting access over the next two months.

If you're eligible, you'll get an app notification to turn it on in settings.

You'll also see a special icon when lossless tracks are playing on supported devices from brands like Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser.

The quality tops out at 24-bit/44.1kHz FLAC—maybe not the absolute highest out there, but definitely a big step up for most listeners and enough to keep Spotify competitive, with only YouTube remaining as a major streaming service that doesn't offer lossless yet.