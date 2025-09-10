Spotify finally rolls out lossless audio streaming to all users
After years of waiting, Spotify is rolling out lossless audio streaming for all Premium subscribers—no extra fees or fancy tiers needed.
First teased back in 2017 and promised a few times since, the feature is now official, letting music fans enjoy higher-quality sound right from their usual app.
Lossless audio streaming on supported devices
The upgrade starts this week in Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the US, and the UK, with more than 50 markets getting access over the next two months.
If you're eligible, you'll get an app notification to turn it on in settings.
You'll also see a special icon when lossless tracks are playing on supported devices from brands like Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser.
The quality tops out at 24-bit/44.1kHz FLAC—maybe not the absolute highest out there, but definitely a big step up for most listeners and enough to keep Spotify competitive, with only YouTube remaining as a major streaming service that doesn't offer lossless yet.