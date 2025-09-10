iOS 26 lets you tint app icons to match cases Technology Sep 10, 2025

Apple is rolling out iOS 26 on September 15, and one of the standout features is icon tinting.

Now, you can change your app icon colors to match your iPhone or even your MagSafe case—just long-press on the Home Screen and tap the Customize option to try it out.

Heads up: this only works with Apple's own cases, not third-party ones.