iOS 26 lets you tint app icons to match cases
Apple is rolling out iOS 26 on September 15, and one of the standout features is icon tinting.
Now, you can change your app icon colors to match your iPhone or even your MagSafe case—just long-press on the Home Screen and tap the Customize option to try it out.
Heads up: this only works with Apple's own cases, not third-party ones.
Other changes in iOS 26
There's more than just icon tweaks. iOS 26 also brings upgrades to CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, Wallet, and Apple Games.
Plus, a new Apple Intelligence feature called Live Translation is joining the mix.
If you're eyeing an iPhone 17 this year, it'll come with iOS 26 right out of the box.