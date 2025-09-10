Play Store voice search now smarter and easier to use
What's the story
Google has started rolling out a revamped user interface (UI) for the voice search feature on its Play Store. The update, which was first spotted by Android Authority, comes with version 44.7.24-31 of the app and is aimed at improving accessibility and visibility of this functionality. The new design replaces the traditional pop-up that appeared after tapping the mic icon next to the search bar with a more modern look.
User interface
What's new in voice search UI
The revamped voice search UI on Play Store offers a more streamlined experience for users. It features a modern pulsating circle with the Google logo and mic, encouraging users to "Try saying something." The update also includes a language selection option and an improved search history feature, allowing users to easily revisit their previous queries without having to retype them.
Feature availability
Availability and rollout
The new voice search UI is only available in the Search tab of the Play Store app. This tab is one of five bottom bar tabs in the app. The feature is being rolled out to Android users in phases, with a wider rollout expected to take place over the coming days.