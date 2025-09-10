The feature is being rolled out to Android users in phases

Play Store voice search now smarter and easier to use

By Mudit Dube 03:51 pm Sep 10, 202503:51 pm

What's the story

Google has started rolling out a revamped user interface (UI) for the voice search feature on its Play Store. The update, which was first spotted by Android Authority, comes with version 44.7.24-31 of the app and is aimed at improving accessibility and visibility of this functionality. The new design replaces the traditional pop-up that appeared after tapping the mic icon next to the search bar with a more modern look.