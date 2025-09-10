UAE launches an AI model to take on DeepSeek, OpenAI

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in the United Arab Emirates has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) model called K2 Think. The low-cost reasoning model is aimed at taking on industry giants such as OpenAI and DeepSeek. Unlike DeepSeek's R1 model with a whopping 671 billion parameters, K2 Think is much smaller at just 32 billion parameters.

Performance comparison K2 Think developed using Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 model Despite its smaller size, MBZUAI claims that K2 Think matches the performance of flagship models from US and Chinese companies. The model was developed using Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 open-source model and tested on hardware from AI chipmaker Cerebras. It was created in collaboration with G42, a UAE-based AI firm backed by Microsoft.

Development strategy It shows competitive scores across major benchmarks K2 Think has shown competitive scores across major benchmarks such as AIME24, OMNI-Math-HARD, AIME25, HMMT25, LiveCodeBenchv5 for coding, and GPQA-Diamond for science reasoning. Hector Liu from MBZUAI's Institute of Foundation Models revealed that the team used a combination of techniques, including chain-of-thought supervised fine-tuning for step-by-step reasoning, and test-time scaling to enhance performance during inferencing.