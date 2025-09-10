Solar eclipse on September 21: Check India visibility and timings
What's the story
The year will witness its last solar eclipse on September 21, 2025. This celestial event holds special significance in India as it coincides with Pitra Paksha, a time dedicated to honoring ancestors. The solar eclipse will occur at its peak around 1:13am IST. During this period, the Moon will partially cover the Sun, creating a crescent-like shape in the sky.
Global visibility
Visibility of the eclipse
The September 21 solar eclipse will be a partial one. It will be visible from certain parts of the world. The eclipse will be visible primarily from parts of New Zealand, Antarctica, eastern Australia, and surrounding South Pacific regions, with up to 80-85% of the Sun obscured in some areas. However, the event will not be visible in India, as it will occur during nighttime here.
Cultural relevance
Significance of solar eclipse during Pitra Paksha
The occurrence of a solar eclipse during Pitra Paksha is considered highly significant in Indian culture. This period, dedicated to paying homage to ancestors, is believed to be spiritually charged. The eclipse is seen as an opportunity for people to perform rituals and prayers for their forefathers, thereby seeking their blessings and forgiveness. It adds a deeper spiritual layer to this celestial event in India.