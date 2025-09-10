iOS 26 arrives on September 15: What's new

Highlights of iOS 26

iOS 26 will work on iPhones from the iPhone 11 up through the brand-new iPhone 17, including iPhone SE (2nd gen and newer).

You'll get a revamped Photos app, a dedicated Passwords app for easier logins, live voicemail for calls, and some cool new Messages features.

There's also Game Mode for smoother gaming and upgraded accessibility tools aimed at making everyone's experience better.

The Release Candidate is now with beta testers ahead of the big release.