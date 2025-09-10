The show will be made in two parts

'Kurukshetra': Netflix series on 'Mahabharata' war arrives this October

Netflix India is set to explore the world of animated mythology with its upcoming series, Kurukshetra. The show will be based on the Mahabharata and will focus on the epic's climactic 18-day battle. It will delve into the conflict through the eyes of 18 central warriors who face moral dilemmas and personal conflicts in a fratricidal war, per Variety. The streamer plans to release it in two parts, each with nine episodes.