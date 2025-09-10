'Kurukshetra': Netflix series on 'Mahabharata' war arrives this October
What's the story
Netflix India is set to explore the world of animated mythology with its upcoming series, Kurukshetra. The show will be based on the Mahabharata and will focus on the epic's climactic 18-day battle. It will delve into the conflict through the eyes of 18 central warriors who face moral dilemmas and personal conflicts in a fratricidal war, per Variety. The streamer plans to release it in two parts, each with nine episodes.
Production details
Meet the creative team behind 'Kurukshetra'
The series is a major investment by Netflix in Indian storytelling traditions. Anu Sikka is the creator and conceptualizer, with production handled by the Tipping Point banner under Sikka, Alok Jain, and Ajit Andhare. Ujaan Ganguly has been entrusted with writing and directing duties. The team has also roped in Oscar-winning poet-lyricist Gulzar to write lyrics for the series.
Series perspective
Series to premiere on October 10
Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said Kurukshetra is "the first mythological anime from Netflix India and a truly novel take on the Mahabharata." She added, "The Mahabharata has always been more than an epic; it's a mirror to our choices and dilemmas, as relevant today as it was centuries ago." The series will premiere on October 10.
Shankhnaad ke sath arambh hoga dharm aur adharm ka mahayudh ⚔🔥— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 10, 2025
Watch Kurukshetra, out 10 October, only on Netflix.#KurukshetraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/z4shkPyu1g