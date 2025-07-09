Nationwide strike sparks protests in central region
A massive nationwide strike led by 10 trade unions saw workers and farmers across India blocking trains, roads, and staging sit-ins on Wednesday.
Their main gripe? New labor codes and government policies they feel hurt workers' and farmers' rights.
Numerous protesters were arrested for disrupting transport in several cities.
Strike about job security, fair treatment for millions
This was one of the biggest worker-farmer mobilizations in years, with organizers claiming around 25 crore people joined in.
They're demanding the rollback of new labor laws, a higher minimum wage, and better social security.
The ongoing push to privatize public services has only added to their frustration—making this strike about more than just workplace rules; it's about job security and fair treatment for millions.