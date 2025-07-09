Bharat Bandh: Clashes erupt in Ramanathapuram
During Wednesday's nationwide Bharat Bandh, police and protesters clashed in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.
The strike—led by major trade unions like CITU and AITUC—called for scrapping new labor laws, filling job vacancies, stopping privatization, and better pay (₹26,000 minimum wage) and pensions (₹9,000/month).
Over 25 crore workers joined in across sectors like banking and postal services.
Several protesters were detained but later released; one union leader was hospitalized after the clash.
Protest shows workers' frustration over job security, fair wages
This protest highlights growing frustration among workers over job security, fair wages, and government policies seen as favoring corporations over everyday people.
Unions say these changes hurt both workers and farmers.
The massive turnout shows just how many people feel left out by recent economic decisions—and why they're demanding urgent action for better rights and social security.