Bharat Bandh: Clashes erupt in Ramanathapuram India Jul 09, 2025

During Wednesday's nationwide Bharat Bandh, police and protesters clashed in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

The strike—led by major trade unions like CITU and AITUC—called for scrapping new labor laws, filling job vacancies, stopping privatization, and better pay (₹26,000 minimum wage) and pensions (₹9,000/month).

Over 25 crore workers joined in across sectors like banking and postal services.

Several protesters were detained but later released; one union leader was hospitalized after the clash.