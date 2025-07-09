Delhi experiences heavy rainfall, "Orange alert" issued India Jul 09, 2025

Delhi-NCR saw intense rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, especially in the south, central, and southwest areas.

The IMD has put out an orange alert, meaning more moderate to heavy showers are expected over the next few days.

Temperatures have dipped a bit, with highs at 35.6°C and lows at 26.4°C.