Delhi experiences heavy rainfall, "Orange alert" issued
Delhi-NCR saw intense rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, especially in the south, central, and southwest areas.
The IMD has put out an orange alert, meaning more moderate to heavy showers are expected over the next few days.
Temperatures have dipped a bit, with highs at 35.6°C and lows at 26.4°C.
Orange alert means travel could be difficult
The orange alert means there could be waterlogging, traffic jams, and even some flooding in low-lying spots—so commutes might get tricky.
Authorities are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe since heavy rain can also damage temporary structures or crops.
Delhi's air quality has improved
On the bright side, all this rain has kept Delhi's air pretty clean—the AQI was a "satisfactory" 81 when last checked.
More showers are likely this week, which should keep things cool and the air fresh for a while longer.