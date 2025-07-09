Next Article
Gujarat bridge collapse: Viral video warned of deterioration
A section of the Gambhira Bridge in Vadodara, Gujarat collapsed early Wednesday while several vehicles were crossing, leaving at least 10 people dead.
Locals had warned about the bridge's poor condition for some time, but their concerns reportedly went unheard.
Rescue operations on; Modi announces help for victims' families
Rescue teams—including locals, police, and NDRF—are still searching for survivors under the debris.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has set up a committee to find out what went wrong.
PM Modi has announced financial help for victims' families.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are calling out the government over ignored safety warnings.