Delhi HC protects Aishwarya Rai, blocks misuse of name, photos

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ruled in favor of Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , protecting her personality rights. Justice C. Hari Shankar issued an order preventing the unauthorized use of her personal attributes, including her name and images, by various entities. This ruling also extends to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for such purposes. The court emphasized that violating these rights not only invades privacy but also threatens dignity and reputation.

Legal definition Court explains the meaning of personality rights The court defined personality rights as the authority to control and safeguard the use of a person's image, name, likeness, or other elements of their identity. These rights also include any potential commercial benefits that may arise from such use. The court further explained that unauthorized exploitation of these attributes could violate both the right to protect them from commercial exploitation and the right to privacy.

Legal action Google directed to remove URLs from petition Justice Karia also directed Google LLC to remove URLs mentioned in Rai Bachchan's lawsuit within the next 72 hours. This order is part of the court's effort to ensure that such violations do not go unchecked. The ruling underscores the importance of personality rights and their protection under law, especially for public figures like Rai Bachchan.