Bihar Election 2025: Simplified voter registration process

What's the new process?

This move aims to help new and rural voters who often struggle with paperwork.

Now, you only need your date of birth and mobile number; proof of caste or address is optional.

Booth Level Officers are even doing house-to-house checks, and existing voters get pre-filled forms.

Some opposition parties worry this could leave people out—especially migrants—but the ECI says it's all about cleaner, more accurate voter lists.

If you weren't on the rolls in 2003, you'll still need to submit one of 11 specified documents by July 25.

Draft rolls come out August 1 with time for corrections before the final list drops.