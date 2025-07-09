India accelerates ₹20,000 crore defence drone project
India is fast-tracking a massive plan to get 87 homegrown MALE (medium-altitude long-endurance) drones for better land and sea surveillance.
With a budget of ₹20,000 crore, the Indian Air Force is leading this Make in India move, aiming for over 60% local parts.
Big names like Adani Defence, Tata Advanced Systems, and HAL are eyeing the project.
Drones to fly above 35,000 feet
These drones aren't just off-the-shelf—they need to fly above 35,000 feet and stay up for more than 30 hours straight.
This is the first time India's ordering advanced drones made here at scale; earlier buys mostly came from abroad.
Project enhances self-reliance in defense tech
This project boosts India's self-reliance in defense tech and tightens security along tricky borders with Pakistan and China.
It also gives a big push to local drone manufacturing—opening doors for even cooler tech down the line.
For anyone interested in how India plans to level up its defense game with homegrown innovation, this is one to watch.