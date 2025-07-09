India accelerates ₹20,000 crore defence drone project

These drones aren't just off-the-shelf—they need to fly above 35,000 feet and stay up for more than 30 hours straight. This is the first time India's ordering advanced drones made here at scale; earlier buys mostly came from abroad.

Project enhances self-reliance in defense tech

This project boosts India's self-reliance in defense tech and tightens security along tricky borders with Pakistan and China.

It also gives a big push to local drone manufacturing—opening doors for even cooler tech down the line.

For anyone interested in how India plans to level up its defense game with homegrown innovation, this is one to watch.