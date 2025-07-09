Fatal crash during routine IAF training
Two Indian Air Force pilots died on Wednesday when their Jaguar trainer jet crashed near Bhanoda village in Rajasthan during a routine training flight.
This marks the third Jaguar crash this year, raising fresh questions about the safety of these older jets.
Locals heard loud explosion, saw thick black smoke
Locals heard a loud explosion and saw thick black smoke as emergency teams rushed to the scene.
Thankfully, no civilian homes or property were damaged.
IAF ordered an investigation into what went wrong
The IAF has expressed deep regret and ordered an investigation into what went wrong.
The crash puts a spotlight on safety issues—Jaguar jets still use manual ejection seats, unlike newer planes with automatic systems, which can be risky if pilots are incapacitated.
It's another reminder that updating old tech isn't just about upgrades—it's about saving lives.