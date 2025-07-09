Fatal crash during routine IAF training

Locals heard a loud explosion and saw thick black smoke as emergency teams rushed to the scene. Thankfully, no civilian homes or property were damaged.

The IAF has expressed deep regret and ordered an investigation into what went wrong.

The crash puts a spotlight on safety issues—Jaguar jets still use manual ejection seats, unlike newer planes with automatic systems, which can be risky if pilots are incapacitated.

It's another reminder that updating old tech isn't just about upgrades—it's about saving lives.