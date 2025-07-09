Natural disasters and social media rumours impact Himachal tourism

80% of July bookings vanished

Tourism is a lifeline for many locals here, especially small traders and daily wage workers.

Hotel occupancy dropped from 29% to just 21%, with travel agents saying 80% of July bookings vanished in the first week alone.

Over 100 roads are blocked statewide, making travel tough.

To bounce back, the state is offering up to 40% discounts on hotels from mid-July to mid-September.