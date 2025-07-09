Natural disasters and social media rumours impact Himachal tourism
Heavy monsoon rains have battered Himachal Pradesh since late June, causing floods, landslides, and over ₹700 crore in damages. At least 54 people have lost their lives.
The tourism scene has taken a big hit too, with hotel bookings and adventure activities getting canceled—partly because of exaggerated weather warnings and social media rumors.
80% of July bookings vanished
Tourism is a lifeline for many locals here, especially small traders and daily wage workers.
Hotel occupancy dropped from 29% to just 21%, with travel agents saying 80% of July bookings vanished in the first week alone.
Over 100 roads are blocked statewide, making travel tough.
To bounce back, the state is offering up to 40% discounts on hotels from mid-July to mid-September.
Hope things will stabilize soon
The government is focused on relief work—restoring roads and trying to reassure travelers.
The hope is that things will stabilize soon so both tourists and locals can get back on track.