Delhi airport advisory amid heavy rainfall
Heavy rain hit Delhi and the NCR on Wednesday, leading to waterlogged roads and major traffic jams.
Flights at the airport are still running, but travelers are being told to expect delays—SpiceJet even put out a heads-up about possible disruptions.
If you're flying or commuting, the Metro might be your best bet for now.
More rain expected overnight
With more rain and thunderstorms expected overnight, getting around could stay tricky for a while.
If you've got plans in the city or need to catch a flight, keep an eye on updates and give yourself extra time—Delhi's weather isn't letting up just yet.