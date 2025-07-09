Supreme Court to review EC's Bihar electoral roll revision
The Supreme Court will hear a bunch of petitions on July 10, 2025, challenging the Election Commission's special drive to update Bihar's voter lists.
Big names like MPs Manoj Jha and Mahua Moitra, along with activists and rights groups, say the new rules—tougher paperwork and a tight July 25, 2025, deadline—could block millions from voting if they can't prove their eligibility.
Petitioners worry about impact on marginalized groups
Petitioners worry that strict requirements could leave out people hit by floods or migration, raising concerns about fair access to voting.
Supporters of the revision argue it helps keep elections clean by making sure only eligible voters are on the rolls.
The Supreme Court's decision won't just affect Bihar—it could shape how voter lists are updated across India in the future.