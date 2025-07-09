Bharat Bandh disrupts daily life in Kerala India Jul 09, 2025

Kerala hit pause today as a nationwide strike by 10 major trade unions shut down most daily life.

The protest, aimed at the central government's "pro-corporate, anti-labor" policies, saw government offices, shops, and public transport—including KSRTC busses—come to a stop.

Even schools stayed open only in name, with barely any students showing up since most busses were off the roads for safety reasons.