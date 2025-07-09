Bharat Bandh disrupts daily life in Kerala
Kerala hit pause today as a nationwide strike by 10 major trade unions shut down most daily life.
The protest, aimed at the central government's "pro-corporate, anti-labor" policies, saw government offices, shops, and public transport—including KSRTC busses—come to a stop.
Even schools stayed open only in name, with barely any students showing up since most busses were off the roads for safety reasons.
Union leaders say strike is historic
Union members actively blocked vehicles and closed banks and private companies across the state.
CITU leader T P Ramakrishnan pushed back against official claims about bus staff not joining in, suggesting this was a true show of unity from workers across Kerala.
The strike is part of a larger movement involving over 25 crore workers nationwide from sectors like banking, insurance, and construction.