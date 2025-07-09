Next Article
Chaotic altercation involving drunk woman and police in Chhattisgarh
A video from Korba, Chhattisgarh, is making the rounds online after a drunk woman was seen arguing with police outside One Night Club.
She accused officers of targeting her husband, all while chaos unfolded nearby as two groups got into a street fight.
Even with police stepping in, no one ended up filing a complaint.
Woman seen yelling at cops in the clip
The scuffle started inside the club and spilled out onto the street, leading to damage to a Mahindra Thar SUV.
Police tried to calm things down and encouraged people to report what happened, but things stayed messy.
The clip went viral for its wild scenes and the woman's confrontational behavior.