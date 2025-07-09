Next Article
Widespread rainfall expected across northern India
Get ready for a wet week ahead—IMD says heavy rains are on the way across North, Central, East, and Northwest India.
The monsoon trough is active from Punjab to West Bengal and Jharkhand, with cyclonic circulations expected to keep the rain coming.
Several states under heavy rainfall warnings
Several states—including southeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha—are under heavy rainfall warnings.
This could mean travel delays and challenges for farmers or anyone with outdoor plans.
Even though overall monsoon rainfall is 15% above average nationwide, some southern and northeastern regions are still running dry compared to usual.