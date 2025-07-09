Nationwide strike: Life unaffected, violence in West Bengal India Jul 09, 2025

On July 9, trade unions and farmers' groups called for a Bharat Bandh to protest new labor laws, privatization, and rural distress.

Despite claims of massive participation, most cities carried on as usual—schools and offices stayed open, although there were potential disruptions in transport and other services.

The exception was West Bengal, where protests turned tense with clashes between activists and police.