Nationwide strike: Life unaffected, violence in West Bengal
On July 9, trade unions and farmers' groups called for a Bharat Bandh to protest new labor laws, privatization, and rural distress.
Despite claims of massive participation, most cities carried on as usual—schools and offices stayed open, although there were potential disruptions in transport and other services.
The exception was West Bengal, where protests turned tense with clashes between activists and police.
What protesters want
The strike spotlighted worries about job security, rising unemployment, and lower social sector spending—issues that hit young people especially hard.
Protesters demanded better minimum wages (₹26,000/month), rollback of recent labor codes, and more support for farmers.
The muted response outside West Bengal shows how tough it is to unite such a diverse workforce across India.