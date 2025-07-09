Next Article
Heavy rains improve Kolkata's air quality
Thanks to some much-needed rain, Kolkata's air quality has jumped from 'poor' to 'good' in many neighborhoods.
Places like Rabindra Sarobar and Ballygunge are now seeing much lower PM 2.5 levels—down to 26 and 60—while Victoria Memorial and Jadavpur aren't far behind.
More rain expected in Kolkata
Cleaner air means fewer health worries, especially for kids and older folks who usually feel the effects first.
The IMD says more light to moderate rain is on the way, so these clearer skies should stick around a bit longer.
A low-pressure system moving through West Bengal is also helping keep the city's air fresher than usual.