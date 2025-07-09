Next Article
Eyewitness account of IAF Jaguar crash in Rajasthan's Churu
An Indian Air Force Jaguar trainer jet crashed during a routine mission in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, tragically killing both pilots on board.
The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh and was steered away from populated areas to keep people on the ground safe.
Inquiry underway to determine cause of crash
Thankfully, no civilian property was damaged.
The IAF has launched an official inquiry to find out what went wrong, and they've expressed deep regret over the loss, promising support for the families.
Local authorities are staying alert, and Rajasthan's Chief Minister has sent his condolences while ordering immediate relief efforts at the site.