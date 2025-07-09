Next Article
No initial report on Air India crash: AAIB
Parliament is a bit uneasy because the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) still hasn't released its initial report on the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12—even though it was due a month after the incident.
Lawmakers say this delay isn't just about one flight; it points to bigger worries about how safe flying really is right now.
Committees pushing for better safety regulations
With the report still missing, parliamentary committees are calling for stronger investigations and tighter safety rules to prevent future crashes.
The delay has also put AAIB's transparency under the spotlight, since this report—using data from things like cockpit voice recorders—should explain what actually happened.