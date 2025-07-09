No initial report on Air India crash: AAIB India Jul 09, 2025

Parliament is a bit uneasy because the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) still hasn't released its initial report on the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12—even though it was due a month after the incident.

Lawmakers say this delay isn't just about one flight; it points to bigger worries about how safe flying really is right now.