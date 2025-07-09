Surge in discharge from Mettur Dam
The Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu just upped its water discharge to 35,000 cusecs, thanks to a surge of incoming water that's filled the reservoir right up to the brim.
With the dam now at full capacity (120 feet), officials are letting out more water to keep things safe and steady for everyone downstream.
Focus on flood control and irrigation
Most of the released water is flowing through powerhouses and special sluices, while a smaller share goes into canals for irrigation.
This careful balancing act isn't just about flood control—it's also making sure there's enough for farms across the region.
Bhavanisagar Dam also regulating water release
Nearby, Bhavanisagar Dam is also managing its releases, sending out regulated flows for both canals and drinking supplies.
The management of these two dams helps keep local communities protected and ensures everyone gets their share of much-needed water.