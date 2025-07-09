Next Article
Rain showers drench various Delhi regions
Delhi got a good shower on Wednesday evening, with the IMD putting out an "orange alert" for the city.
Southern, central, and southwestern areas saw the most rain.
Temperatures dipped a bit below normal for July—35.6°C max and 26.4°C min—so things felt a little cooler than usual.
Humidity was pretty high in the morning (81%) but dropped to 58% by late afternoon as rain moved through.
On the bright side, air quality stayed in the "satisfactory" range with an AQI of 81 at 4pm so you can breathe easy even after all that rain.